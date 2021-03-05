LIVE
Two sessions 2021: all eyes on China’s future in a milestone year
- Lawmakers from around the country converge on Beijing to chart a post-pandemic course for the next five years – and beyond
- The National People’s Congress will be harking to the past and looking to the future as the nation stakes its claim to being a responsible power
China’s ‘two sessions’ was postponed for two months in 2020 because of the global pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
The most important event on China’s political calendar gets under way on Friday morning in a year like no other.
In 2021, the country will mark a series of milestones, from the centenary of the
But eyes will also be on the future, as President Xi Jinping offers his vision of the next three decades, starting with the next five-year plan.
Follow our live coverage of the opening of the National People’s Congress as we look for signs of how the central government plans to shake off the effects of the
Reporting by Zhou Xin, Shi Jiangtao, Zhuang Pinghui, Kinling Lo and Sarah Zheng