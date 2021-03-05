LIVE
Two sessions 2021: all eyes on China’s future in a milestone year

  • Lawmakers from around the country converge on Beijing to chart a post-pandemic course for the next five years – and beyond
  • The National People’s Congress will be harking to the past and looking to the future as the nation stakes its claim to being a responsible power

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 8:42am, 5 Mar, 2021

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters
China’s ‘two sessions’ was postponed for two months in 2020 because of the global pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

The most important event on China’s political calendar gets under way on Friday morning in a year like no other.

In 2021, the country will mark a series of milestones, from the centenary of the
Communist Party
to the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic’s return to the United Nations.

But eyes will also be on the future, as President Xi Jinping offers his vision of the next three decades, starting with the next five-year plan.

Xi has claimed victory in the war against absolute poverty
, putting China among the ranks of moderately developed nations. To take the next step in prosperity, the country must find a new way to grow and grapple with mounting financial risks, an ageing population and intensifying rivalry with the United States.
Follow our live coverage of the opening of the National People’s Congress as we look for signs of how the central government plans to shake off the effects of the
coronavirus pandemic
, handle Hong Kong and Taiwan and project itself as a responsible power. As part of SCMP’s commitment to providing our readers with expert coverage, this live blog is free to all.
Reporting by Zhou Xin, Shi Jiangtao, Zhuang Pinghui, Kinling Lo and Sarah Zheng

