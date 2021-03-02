Chinese President Xi Jinping has put local lawmakers on notice that their legislation will be closely scrutinised. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping has put local lawmakers on notice that their legislation will be closely scrutinised. Photo: Xinhua
China’s local laws under scrutiny as Xi Jinping condemns ‘legislative slack’

  • Delegated lawmaking powers have been ‘generally good’ but some have superseded national legislation and others are lax
  • Comments by the Chinese president were made in an internal November speech published on Monday

Jun Mai in Beijing and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30am, 2 Mar, 2021

