Ai-Men Lau is seen on the Star Ferry in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in 2000. Now 27, Lau advocates for the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement in Canada. Photo: Handout/Ai-Men Lau
These Canadians say they will never return to Hong Kong, amid dual citizenship debate
- Dual citizens in Canada who fear Hong Kong’s national security law navigate a complicated legal and emotional landscape
- Some have not been to Hong Kong for years, while others fled the city fearing for their life or liberty amid the recent political upheaval
Topic | Hong Kong politics