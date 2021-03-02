Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP
‘Stop meddling’: Beijing accuses Taiwan of hypocrisy over Hong Kong arrests
- Mainland authorities say the island’s ruling party is using claims of right abuses as cover for an independence plot
- Taiwanese supporters call on the DPP to create a way for Hong Kong activists to be granted residency
Topic | Taiwan
Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP