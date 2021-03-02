Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

‘Stop meddling’: Beijing accuses Taiwan of hypocrisy over Hong Kong arrests

  • Mainland authorities say the island’s ruling party is using claims of right abuses as cover for an independence plot
  • Taiwanese supporters call on the DPP to create a way for Hong Kong activists to be granted residency

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Demonstrators in Taipei show their support for activists facing court in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE