The Intellectual Property Court ordered Wanglong Technology to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical for stealing its vanillin trade secrets. Photo: Handout
China’s top court awards record US$24 million payout to chemical maker in trade secrets case
- Wanglong Technology ordered to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical over theft of trade secrets related to flavouring agent vanillin
- It comes after Beijing has repeatedly vowed to improve protection of intellectual property
Topic | Intellectual property in China
