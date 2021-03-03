The Intellectual Property Court ordered Wanglong Technology to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical for stealing its vanillin trade secrets. Photo: Handout The Intellectual Property Court ordered Wanglong Technology to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical for stealing its vanillin trade secrets. Photo: Handout
The Intellectual Property Court ordered Wanglong Technology to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical for stealing its vanillin trade secrets. Photo: Handout
China’s top court awards record US$24 million payout to chemical maker in trade secrets case

  • Wanglong Technology ordered to pay damages to Zhonghua Chemical over theft of trade secrets related to flavouring agent vanillin
  • It comes after Beijing has repeatedly vowed to improve protection of intellectual property

Matt Ho
Updated: 12:30am, 3 Mar, 2021

