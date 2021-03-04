Yin Zonghua is the front runner to take over as deputy director in charge of economic affairs at Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout Yin Zonghua is the front runner to take over as deputy director in charge of economic affairs at Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Yin Zonghua is the front runner to take over as deputy director in charge of economic affairs at Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

China expected to send veteran trade official to Hong Kong for top economic job

  • Yin Zonghua has been a Beijing point man to the World Trade Organization and is expected to take up a liaison office position soon, sources say
  • ‘More changes are on the way’ after delays in some appointments caused by the pandemic

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
William Zheng
Updated: 9:07am, 4 Mar, 2021

