Yin Zonghua is the front runner to take over as deputy director in charge of economic affairs at Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
China expected to send veteran trade official to Hong Kong for top economic job
- Yin Zonghua has been a Beijing point man to the World Trade Organization and is expected to take up a liaison office position soon, sources say
- ‘More changes are on the way’ after delays in some appointments caused by the pandemic
