Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song
Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

‘Anti-China politicians’ to blame for negative global sentiment towards country, official says

  • ‘Some foreigners don’t know about China and some are misguided by anti-China politicians,’ CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin says
  • Comments come on the eve of China’s annual sessions of its rubber-stamp parliament and advisory body

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:37pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song
Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE