Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song
‘Anti-China politicians’ to blame for negative global sentiment towards country, official says
- ‘Some foreigners don’t know about China and some are misguided by anti-China politicians,’ CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin says
- Comments come on the eve of China’s annual sessions of its rubber-stamp parliament and advisory body
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Some foreigners are “misguided by anti-China politicians” according to CPPCC spokesman Guo Weimin. Photo: Simon Song