Release Covid-19 vaccine efficacy data, former China drug watchdog chief urges pharma firms

  • Bi Jingquan urges Chinese pharmaceutical firms to be more transparent to build public trust in their products
  • Shots by Sinovac, Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics have been approved for use in a number of countries without publishing comprehensive phase 3 clinical trial results

Jack LauJun Mai
Jack Lau and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 4 Mar, 2021

