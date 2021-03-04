Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘two sessions’: CPPCC chief presses need to hold Communist Party line
- Wang Yang urges members to get behind patriot push in Hong Kong and stops short of mentioning ‘one country, two systems’
- Coronavirus containment and economic recovery among last year’s achievements, he says
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
