NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP
NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Beijing says disagreements are ‘normal’ and US and China can coexist as global powers

  • NPC spokesman says confrontation has hurt the interests of both countries and they should cooperate in areas like climate change and the pandemic
  • Zhang Yesui also insisted China is transparent about its military spending and efforts to strengthen defence ‘do not target or threaten any country’

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui): All Articles
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 12:28am, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP
NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui speaks via video link on Thursday ahead of the opening session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE