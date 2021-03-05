Participants sing the Chinese national anthem at the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2021. President Xi Jinping is in the centre. Photo: Kyodo
China’s ‘two sessions’: key takeaways from the opening of the National People’s Congress
- ‘We will resolutely guard against and deter external forces’ interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and Macau’, says Premier Li Keqiang
- China’s military budget for 2021 will reach 1.355 trillion yuan, an annual rise of 6.8 per cent
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
