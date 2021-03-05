‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua ‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China’s ‘two sessions’ at a glance: Friday features Premier Li Keqiang, GDP and Hong Kong

  • Beijing hosts annual meetings of legislature the NPC and advisory body the CPPCC
  • Opening day of week-long event features premier’s speech, Hong Kong’s electoral system and a ‘general’ GDP target

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua ‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
‘Two sessions’ gets under way on Friday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE