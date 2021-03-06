China produced more steel, cement and aluminium in 2020 than it did in 2019. Photo: Reuters China produced more steel, cement and aluminium in 2020 than it did in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China produced more steel, cement and aluminium in 2020 than it did in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘modest’ climate targets for next five years don’t go far enough, experts say

  • Beijing sets goal of reducing energy intensity by 13.5 per cent and carbon emissions by 18 per cent from 2020 levels
  • But environmental experts say they should be more ambitious, with provinces and industries encouraged to reach peak emissions earlier

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:00am, 6 Mar, 2021

