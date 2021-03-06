China produced more steel, cement and aluminium in 2020 than it did in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘modest’ climate targets for next five years don’t go far enough, experts say
- Beijing sets goal of reducing energy intensity by 13.5 per cent and carbon emissions by 18 per cent from 2020 levels
- But environmental experts say they should be more ambitious, with provinces and industries encouraged to reach peak emissions earlier
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
