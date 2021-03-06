Mongolians took to the streets in September to protest against plans to end the use of their ethnic language in schools. Photo: AFP
Two sessions: Xi Jinping tells Inner Mongolia’s NPC deputies to put Mandarin first in schools
- Standard Chinese – both spoken and written – and state-compiled textbooks must be unwaveringly adopted in schools, president says
- Pupils and parents in the northern region staged angry protests last summer against an order to replace Mongolian as the principal language in key school subjects
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Mongolians took to the streets in September to protest against plans to end the use of their ethnic language in schools. Photo: AFP