China’s leaders are prepared to weather the storm of foreign criticism to achieve their goals in Hong Kong, observers say. Photo Sun Yeung
Beijing prepared to accept the pain to ‘fix’ Hong Kong, observers say
- China’s leaders believe in the Mao Zedong adage that ‘one hard strike now can prevent hundreds of punches later’, think tank deputy director says
- But Beijing also ‘needs to demonstrate it is sincere when it says there will be room for loyal opposition’, academic says
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
