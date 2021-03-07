China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
China aims for greener energy mix with higher non-fossil fuel target
- Beijing’s 2025 goal is in line with climate commitments made last year by Xi Jinping, analysts say
- Wind and solar sources offer best potential, given nuclear reactor risks and little room for hydropower growth
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
