China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China aims for greener energy mix with higher non-fossil fuel target

  • Beijing’s 2025 goal is in line with climate commitments made last year by Xi Jinping, analysts say
  • Wind and solar sources offer best potential, given nuclear reactor risks and little room for hydropower growth

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 9:22am, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
China is aiming for a higher non-fossil fuel energy target over the next five years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE