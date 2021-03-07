About 40 per cent of the 400 million people working in cities are migrant workers. Photo: AP
China to roll out urban hukou welcome mat for rural residents in push for economic growth
- The government plans to revamp residency rules to speed up the shift to cities to spur the economy and cushion blows from the US trade war
- The hukou system has blocked many migrant workers from access to social services and deterred them from spending, analyst says
Topic | China economy
About 40 per cent of the 400 million people working in cities are migrant workers. Photo: AP