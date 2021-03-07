The PLA says it backs Beijing’s plans for Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military ‘resolutely supports’ reform of Hong Kong electoral system
- ‘This is an important agenda of the Communist Party, the nation and Hong Kong,’ Central Military Commission vice-chairman Xu Qiliang says
- ‘It must be done at all costs and it carries great significance,’ he tells NPC deputies from PLA and People’s Armed Police
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
