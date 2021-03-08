China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP
China wants more babies; China’s women have other plans
- The Chinese labour force population of people aged between 16-59 has fallen for eight straight years
- Beijing has tinkered with policies to encourage population growth but examining gender balance among core leadership might be a starting point, say observers
Topic | China economy
China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP