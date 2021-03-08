China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP
China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP
China economy
China /  Politics

China wants more babies; China’s women have other plans

  • The Chinese labour force population of people aged between 16-59 has fallen for eight straight years
  • Beijing has tinkered with policies to encourage population growth but examining gender balance among core leadership might be a starting point, say observers

Topic |   China economy
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 9:49am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP
China faces a population time bomb, with plummeting birth rates and a rapidly ageing workforce. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE