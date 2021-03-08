Members of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus expert investigation group at a hospital in Wuhan during their visit earlier in the year. Photo: TPG
WHO readies Covid-19 origins report as demands grow for more transparency on China investigation
- US welcomes decision to release full report but group of 26 academics says a new, independent probe is needed
- In open letter, scientists say WHO mission to Wuhan in January lacked independence necessary for thorough study
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
