A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua
A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

‘Two sessions’ 2021: China is ‘30 years off being a top-tier industrial powerhouse’

  • Former industry minister says the country needs to plug huge gaps in basic areas before it can rise to the level of the US or Germany
  • Bigger tax cuts and greater financial support also needed to lift manufacturing up the value chain, he says

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 7:44pm, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua
A former Chinese industry minister has pointed to a “premature” decline in manufacturing’s share of the economy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE