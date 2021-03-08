China’s military must improve its ability to win against “strong enemies”, according to its defence minister. Photo: Reuters
‘China’s military must spend more’ to meet US war threat
- The second in command of the armed forces says the country must prepare for the ‘Thucydides trap’
- Comments highlight pessimism about relations with the United States
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
China’s military must improve its ability to win against “strong enemies”, according to its defence minister. Photo: Reuters