China has set new nuclear power targets for the next five years after failing to meet its 2020 goals. Photo: Shutterstock
China puts nuclear power on the front burner in bid to meet climate targets
- Beijing wants third-generation technologies promoted and industry development accelerated in next five years
- That will mean more radioactive waste to deal with, and more low- and medium-level disposal sites are planned
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
China has set new nuclear power targets for the next five years after failing to meet its 2020 goals. Photo: Shutterstock