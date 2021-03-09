China has set new nuclear power targets for the next five years after failing to meet its 2020 goals. Photo: Shutterstock China has set new nuclear power targets for the next five years after failing to meet its 2020 goals. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

China puts nuclear power on the front burner in bid to meet climate targets

  • Beijing wants third-generation technologies promoted and industry development accelerated in next five years
  • That will mean more radioactive waste to deal with, and more low- and medium-level disposal sites are planned

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Echo Xie
Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Mar, 2021

