Military officers and other delegates leave after the second plenary session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China pledges to improve veteran benefits in latest five-year plan
- For the first time Beijing has devoted a separate section of its all-encompassing policy document to welfare of ex-military
- The plan includes job training improvements, jobs for family members and preferential household registration for their children
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Military officers and other delegates leave after the second plenary session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE