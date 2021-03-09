China seeks to better secure its natural gas supply as well as its supply of coal and production of crude oil. Photo: Xinhua China seeks to better secure its natural gas supply as well as its supply of coal and production of crude oil. Photo: Xinhua
China targets energy security as risks from US rivalry grow

  • New five-year plan calls for more oil and gas production to better safeguard power supplies
  • Strained relations with major economies could pose security concerns for country’s essential fossil fuel imports, analysts say

Sarah Zheng
9 Mar, 2021

