China seeks to better secure its natural gas supply as well as its supply of coal and production of crude oil. Photo: Xinhua
China targets energy security as risks from US rivalry grow
- New five-year plan calls for more oil and gas production to better safeguard power supplies
- Strained relations with major economies could pose security concerns for country’s essential fossil fuel imports, analysts say
Topic | China economy
