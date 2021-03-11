LIVE
China /  Politics
Two sessions 2021 live updates: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s briefing caps landmark year

In the final day of this year’s ‘two sessions’, the national legislature paves the way for biggest shake-up to Hong Kong’s electoral system since 1997

The closing meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

China’s political elite wrapped up their annual parliamentary session on Thursday. 

In the centenary year of China’s Communist Party, the leadership sent a clear message that internal stability is paramount, particularly in Hong Kong. 

At the end of the National People’s Congress (NPC) session, the national legislature
approved the biggest shake-up to Hong Kong’s electoral system
, which officials said was to prevent subversion under the city’s national security law. 
The nation’s 14th five-year plan for 2021 to 2025 was also tabled to the legislature, stressing
self-sufficiency in technology

The meetings took place amid an intense geopolitical rivalry between China and the US, who are at odds over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the trade war and human rights abuses in Xinjiang. 

Follow our live coverage of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s press conference marking the end of the “
two sessions
", where he is expected to round up key issues including those relating to China's economy, society and foreign relations. 
Reporting by Shi Jiangtao, Jun Mai, Zhuang Pinghui, Wendy Wu, Tony Cheung and Catherine Wong

