China /  Politics

‘Two sessions’ 2021 bite-sized recap: nuclear waste, veterans, entertainment and Hong Kong backlash top Tuesday’s agenda

  • It was another busy day in Beijing for China’s lawmakers and policy influencers as the annual sessions entered their final stretch
  • NPC deputies are set to vote on one of the most contentious issues – Beijing’s reform of Hong Kong’s electoral system – on Thursday

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Updated: 9:13pm, 9 Mar, 2021

