China’s new five-year plan sets a goal to increase life expectancy by one year by 2025. Photo: AFP
‘Two sessions’ 2021 bite-sized recap: nuclear waste, veterans, entertainment and Hong Kong backlash top Tuesday’s agenda
- It was another busy day in Beijing for China’s lawmakers and policy influencers as the annual sessions entered their final stretch
- NPC deputies are set to vote on one of the most contentious issues – Beijing’s reform of Hong Kong’s electoral system – on Thursday
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
China’s new five-year plan sets a goal to increase life expectancy by one year by 2025. Photo: AFP