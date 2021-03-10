An NPC deputy from Hebei province has suggested making routine check-ups for pregnant women free of charge. Photo: AFP
‘Two sessions’ 2021 bite-sized recap: smart courts, government debt and prenatal check-ups top Wednesday’s agenda
- Top political advisory body CPPCC concludes its week-long meeting in Beijing
- National People’s Congress will wrap up tomorrow evening with a press conference by Premier Li Keqiang
