Wu Jing, the story of the Wolf Warrior series, meets fans at an event to promote the nationalistic action movies. Photo: Imaginechina Wu Jing, the story of the Wolf Warrior series, meets fans at an event to promote the nationalistic action movies. Photo: Imaginechina
China must watch for signs of rising nationalism spurred by tensions with the West, warns former top official

  • He Yiting, former executive vice-president of the Central Party School, favours opening up China over fostering populism
  • Chinese history professor says radical voices online only reinforced stereotypes in the US of a ‘red empire’

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:29pm, 10 Mar, 2021

