Deputies at an NPC session on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
How well are women and ethnic minorities represented in China’s National People’s Congress?
- Women now make up around 25 per cent of the legislature, but men from the dominant Han group still hold most of the top leadership positions
- Ethnic minorities hold 14.5 per cent of seats, but as one observer notes they are not able to discuss sensitive topics such as Xinjiang
