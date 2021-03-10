Chef Hung Ching Lung shows off his new pineapple beef noodle dish. Photo: AP
Taiwanese chefs get creative to counter mainland China’s ban on island’s pineapples
- Politicians and members of the public have been gripped by pineapple mania after Beijing banned imports from the island citing pests
- Restaurants have been trying to incorporate the fruit into dishes, ranging from pineapple shrimp balls to sweet and sour beef noodles
Topic | Taiwan
Chef Hung Ching Lung shows off his new pineapple beef noodle dish. Photo: AP