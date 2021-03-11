China’s National People's Congress has approved electoral law changes in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua China’s National People's Congress has approved electoral law changes in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s NPC approves sweeping changes to Hong Kong electoral system

  • In final day of this year’s ‘two sessions’ the national legislature paves the way for biggest shake-up to the city since 1997
  • Officials say measures are necessary to establish ‘democracy with Hong Kong characteristics’

