China’s National People's Congress has approved electoral law changes in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s NPC approves sweeping changes to Hong Kong electoral system
- In final day of this year’s ‘two sessions’ the national legislature paves the way for biggest shake-up to the city since 1997
- Officials say measures are necessary to establish ‘democracy with Hong Kong characteristics’
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
