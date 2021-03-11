Premier Li Keqiang’s press conference caps the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP Premier Li Keqiang’s press conference caps the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

‘Two sessions’ 2021 bite-sized recap: meetings close with passage of Hong Kong electoral reforms

  • China’s ‘two sessions’ concludes with the passing of a resolution on Hong Kong
  • Premier Li Keqiang holds a press conference to wrap up the annual gathering, fielding questions from the media for almost two hours

SCMP Reporters
Updated: 9:13pm, 11 Mar, 2021

