Premier Li Keqiang’s press conference caps the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
‘Two sessions’ 2021 bite-sized recap: meetings close with passage of Hong Kong electoral reforms
- China’s ‘two sessions’ concludes with the passing of a resolution on Hong Kong
- Premier Li Keqiang holds a press conference to wrap up the annual gathering, fielding questions from the media for almost two hours
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
