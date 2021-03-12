The government wants to improve access to employment and services for people in rural areas. Photo: Xinhua The government wants to improve access to employment and services for people in rural areas. Photo: Xinhua
China’s leaders keep focus on job creation and better living standards as Communist Party looks to bolster position ahead of centenary celebrations

  • Premier Li Keqiang closed the annual legislative meeting with promises to create more jobs and improve access to education and health care
  • The leadership has declared victory in the battle against extreme poverty but now wants to close the yawning wealth gap to ensure social stability

Jane Cai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:23am, 12 Mar, 2021

