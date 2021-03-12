Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA
Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu returns home after ‘banned from contact with outside world over International Women’s Day award from US’
- Wang says police shadowed her for almost a week, stopped her using the internet and returning to her home in Beijing
- The human rights defender, who was the first person detained in a sweeping 2015 crackdown, says the authorities ‘knew about the award’ from the State Department
Topic | Human rights in China
