Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA
Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA
China /  Politics

Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu returns home after ‘banned from contact with outside world over International Women’s Day award from US’

  • Wang says police shadowed her for almost a week, stopped her using the internet and returning to her home in Beijing
  • The human rights defender, who was the first person detained in a sweeping 2015 crackdown, says the authorities ‘knew about the award’ from the State Department

Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 5:01pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA
Wang Yu was detained in a 2015 crackdown on human rights lawyers and defenders. Photo: VOA
READ FULL ARTICLE