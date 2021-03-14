Taiwan’s pineapple farmers have fallen victim to cross-strait tensions. Photo: Bloomberg Taiwan’s pineapple farmers have fallen victim to cross-strait tensions. Photo: Bloomberg
‘If they want peaceful exchanges, they shouldn’t have banned our pineapples’: Taiwanese sceptical about Chinese premier’s ‘olive branch’

  • Li Keqiang’s comments that Beijing wants to promote peaceful cross-strait ties do not sit well with many Taiwanese in the face of growing mainland pressure
  • A recent ban on pineapple imports has further inflamed public opinion, but some observers believe the island is not among Beijing’s biggest priorities

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:00am, 14 Mar, 2021

