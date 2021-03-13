Falun Gong practitioners in Bangkok. The group has been banned in China as an “evil cult” since 1999. Photo: AFP
Chinese anti-cult official who targeted Falun Gong faces corruption investigation
- Peng Bo, a former senior figure in the offices for cult affairs and heretical religions, is accused of violating disciplinary rules – a euphemism for graft
- Some reports say Peng had been close of his former boss, the fallen internet tsar Lu Wei
