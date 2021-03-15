China’s version of a vaccine passport would contain information about holders’ coronavirus and serum antibody tests and inoculation status. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s plans for ‘vaccine passport’ may be hampered by lack of data, diplomats say
- ‘To start the mutual recognition of vaccines, we need to really understand what the Chinese vaccine is,’ Israel’s ambassador to China says
- Data on the safety and efficacy of a vaccine is needed if it has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, European diplomat says
China’s version of a vaccine passport would contain information about holders’ coronavirus and serum antibody tests and inoculation status. Photo: Xinhua