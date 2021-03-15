Zou Xiaoqi sued a Shanghai government agency in 2017 to get her maternity leave salary and public insurance benefits. Photo: AP
China’s single mothers fight for their rights to public benefits
- Country’s family planning policy does not explicitly forbid unmarried women to have children, but says ‘the state encourages a husband and wife to have two children’
- ‘I just want to know in the national policy, as an unmarried woman … do I have the right to give birth?’ says woman who was sacked for fighting for her right to a full salary and maternity leave benefits
Topic | China Society
