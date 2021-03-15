Li Qiaochu is accused of “inciting subversion of state power”, a charge often used against dissidents and activists. Photo: Handout
China arrests girlfriend of detained legal activist Xu Zhiyong on subversion charge
- Li Qiaochu, 30, was being held at a hospital in Shandong for quarantine and has been diagnosed with depression, according to close friends
- She was taken away by police last month after tweeting that Xu and another activist had been tortured while in detention
Topic | Human rights in China
Li Qiaochu is accused of “inciting subversion of state power”, a charge often used against dissidents and activists. Photo: Handout