China arrests girlfriend of detained legal activist Xu Zhiyong on subversion charge

  • Li Qiaochu, 30, was being held at a hospital in Shandong for quarantine and has been diagnosed with depression, according to close friends
  • She was taken away by police last month after tweeting that Xu and another activist had been tortured while in detention

Li Qiaochu is accused of “inciting subversion of state power”, a charge often used against dissidents and activists. Photo: Handout
