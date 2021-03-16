Authorities in China will standardise sand mining in the Yangtze River and are intensifying their crackdown on illegal sand miners causing harm to the river, connected waterways and the river ecosystem. Photo: Weibo
China targets illegal sand miners stripping the Yangtze River
- Three ministries launch a campaign to standardise activity and punish gangs and officials skirting the law
- Illegal sand mining endangers ecosystems and hampers flood-control efforts and is believed to have caused Poyang Lake bed to drop at least 20 metres
Topic | China Society
Authorities in China will standardise sand mining in the Yangtze River and are intensifying their crackdown on illegal sand miners causing harm to the river, connected waterways and the river ecosystem. Photo: Weibo