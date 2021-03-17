Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua
Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua
China Society
China /  Politics

Northern China still suffering under worst sandstorm in a decade, but cold and wet weather may bring relief

  • Large areas were still being affected by dust and heavy winds that caused pollution levels to spike in major cities, including Beijing
  • Air quality in many cities remained poor due to increased levels of hazardous particles in the atmosphere

Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:57pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua
Lanzhou in Gansu continued to record “hazardous” levels of air pollution. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE