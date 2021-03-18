President Xi Jinping speaks with deputies from Inner Mongolia during the National People’s Congress in Beijing on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
China takes aim at corrupt cadres and officials in expanded Inner Mongolia campaign
- Blitz on coal industry-related graft has gained new momentum after President Xi Jinping warned cases going back decades will be investigated
- Analyst says the drive suggests Xi won’t let abuse of power in regions and provinces stand in the way of his ‘national rejuvenation’ plan
