Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a large screen in the Xinjiang city of Kashgar in 2019. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang’s leaders must ‘optimise’ governance of region, Communist Party’s No 4 says
- Party ‘must scientifically grasp the situation of the Xinjiang work, focus on the ultimate goal of long-term stability’, Wang Yang says after four-day trip to region
- European Union on Wednesday agreed to blacklist four Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang
