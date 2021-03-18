Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a large screen in the Xinjiang city of Kashgar in 2019. Photo: AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a large screen in the Xinjiang city of Kashgar in 2019. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang’s leaders must ‘optimise’ governance of region, Communist Party’s No 4 says

  • Party ‘must scientifically grasp the situation of the Xinjiang work, focus on the ultimate goal of long-term stability’, Wang Yang says after four-day trip to region
  • European Union on Wednesday agreed to blacklist four Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 18 Mar, 2021

