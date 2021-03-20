The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo
The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo
China Society
China /  Politics

Chinese environmentalists delighted as Beijing inquiry backs Dunhuang deforestation claims

  • Central government team finds significant deforestation at state-owned Yangguan Forest Farm in Gansu province to make way for commercial vineyards
  • ‘By rejecting the claims of the Gansu government, the [central government] team showed the inquiry wasn’t just a cover-up’, ecology expert says

Topic |   China Society
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 1:09pm, 20 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo
The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE