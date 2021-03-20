The central government team said more than 2.2 sq km of trees at Yangguan Forest Farm had been lost over the past 30 years. Photo: Weibo
Chinese environmentalists delighted as Beijing inquiry backs Dunhuang deforestation claims
- Central government team finds significant deforestation at state-owned Yangguan Forest Farm in Gansu province to make way for commercial vineyards
- ‘By rejecting the claims of the Gansu government, the [central government] team showed the inquiry wasn’t just a cover-up’, ecology expert says
