Taipei accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed a recruitment drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan hits back at mainland Chinese firms fishing for its chip makers
- Beijing’s drive for technological self-sufficiency has led to an exodus of Taiwanese engineers lured away by the promise of a big salary
- But Taipei also accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed the recruitment drive
Topic | Taiwan
Taipei accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed a recruitment drive. Photo: EPA-EFE