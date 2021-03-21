Taipei accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed a recruitment drive. Photo: EPA-EFE Taipei accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed a recruitment drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taipei accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed a recruitment drive. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan hits back at mainland Chinese firms fishing for its chip makers

  • Beijing’s drive for technological self-sufficiency has led to an exodus of Taiwanese engineers lured away by the promise of a big salary
  • But Taipei also accuses mainland Chinese firms of illegally setting up operations on the island to feed the recruitment drive

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 12:12pm, 21 Mar, 2021

