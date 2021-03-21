The Chinese delegation at the Alaska talks says the US side pledged to uphold the one-China policy. Photo: Reuters The Chinese delegation at the Alaska talks says the US side pledged to uphold the one-China policy. Photo: Reuters
Alaska talks: officials’ take on ‘one-China’ reveals two opinions on Taiwan

  • Washington may have switched its diplomatic allegiance to Beijing from Taipei in 1979 but that doesn’t mean it supports the mainland’s goal to ‘reunify’ the self-ruled island, observers say
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the talks in Anchorage that the two sides remained fundamentally at odds over Taiwan

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 8:34am, 21 Mar, 2021

