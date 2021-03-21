China will need to invest large sums in green energy to meet its climate targets. Photo: AP China will need to invest large sums in green energy to meet its climate targets. Photo: AP
China will need to invest large sums in green energy to meet its climate targets. Photo: AP
China’s financial institutions must help fund carbon neutrality goal, says central bank governor

  • Yi Gang says financial markets must step in to provide the funding needed to meet the country’s climate change targets
  • Xi Jinping has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and to make China carbon neutral by 2060

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:05pm, 21 Mar, 2021

