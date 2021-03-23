The Chinese authorities want to guarantee social stability in the run up to the celebrations of the party’s centenary in July. Photo: Reuters The Chinese authorities want to guarantee social stability in the run up to the celebrations of the party’s centenary in July. Photo: Reuters
NGOs in China
China /  Politics

China prepares for Communist Party celebrations with crackdown on ‘illegal’ NGOs

  • Civil affairs ministry tells public to be alert for unregistered social groups trying to raise funds in the run-up to the party’s centenary later this year
  • Government accuses some organisations of illegal fundraising and says they are jeopardising social stability and ‘sullying the party’s image’

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 1:03pm, 23 Mar, 2021

