China usually holds a huge military parade every decade to mark its national day but says it will not be part of centenary celebrations in July. Photo: AFP
China says there will be no military parade to mark Communist Party centenary
- Senior official rules out lavish display but says new spaces will be created to showcase PLA history
- Meanwhile, party history is to be taught at schools across the country this year
Topic | China’s Communist Party
China usually holds a huge military parade every decade to mark its national day but says it will not be part of centenary celebrations in July. Photo: AFP